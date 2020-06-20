SCHOOLS: Pathfinder K-8’s end-of-year parade

Before the school year ended Friday, one more farewell “paade” – this time, at Pathfinder K-8 on Pigeon Point.

Thanks to administration secretary Barb Mote for sharing the photos!

One Pathfinder year-end tradition is yet to come – retired PE teacher Lou Cutler‘s annual Make-A-Wish fundraiser. While he and the students weren’t able to run around the school track as usual – one lap for every year of his age (69 this year!) – Lou plans a fundraising walk in West Seattle next week – more on that later this weekend.