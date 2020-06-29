ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC TODAY: Monday notes, 15th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

6:12 AM: Good morning – the 98th morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK

The Delridge Way work will mean lane reductions in spots – here are the toplines for this week’s work.

TRAFFIC

Heading off-peninsula? Here are the cameras for the 5-way intersection, and the restricted-access low bridge just east of it:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – which has up to 14 overnight closures planned next month. Meanwhile, here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map) – this camera shows the SP-side approach:

If you’re going through South Park, neighbors have a message for you:

South Parkers put up their signs today. This one's on 10th. pic.twitter.com/gRIWy1F58e — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) June 28, 2020

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Some service has been restored – details here.

Water Taxi – Some service has been restored on the WT too, plus the 773 and 775 shuttles – see the schedule here.

Holiday note – Since July 4th is on Saturday, it’ll be observed Friday – no Water Taxi, and other changes we’ll update as the week goes on.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.