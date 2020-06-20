ROAD-WORK ALERT: Major work launching for Delridge Way RapidRide H Line repaving-and-more project

If you live, work, and/or have traveled along the north half-plus of Delridge Way in the past few days, you’ve seen crews staging in a big way for the repaving-and-more project that’s preceding the RapidRide H Line conversion. Here’s what happens in the coming week, SDOT says:

What to expect the week of June 22

We will work in all three zones at the same time, from north to south on Delridge Way SW. No-Parking signs will be posted on both sides of the street in each phase of work to shift traffic around the work zones.

Work by zone

Zone A (West Seattle Bridge to SW Findlay St)

Curb ramp removal at SW Charlestown St

As early as Monday, June 22 we will be removing the northern curb ramp at SW Charlestown St. This work is expected last for one day. Please follow any posted pedestrian detour routes.

Access to the parking lot at SW Charlestown St may be restricted

Demolition work from SW Charlestown St to SW Dakota St

For the next few weeks, we will be completing demolition work in the roadway and sidewalk between SW Charlestown St and SW Dakota St. Lanes will be shifted around the work zone.

SW Genesee and SW Oregon streets

We will continue conducting utility and storm work. Please expect traffic to be shifted to one side of Delridge Way SW.

SW Alaska St

Pipework will begin this week and last through the week of June 22

Zone B (SW Findlay St to north of SW Orchard St)

SW Findlay St to SW Juneau St

We will continue installing utility pipes. Please expect traffic to be shifted to one side of Delridge Way SW.

Zone C (North of SW Orchard St to White Center)

We will finish connecting catch basins throughout this zone

Work throughout the corridor

Continued potholing for utility work

In each of the three work zones, travel lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction with restricted turns. Please follow posted traffic signs.

Upcoming work

New temporary left-turn pocket lanes at SW Orchard St will be installed later this summer to allow people driving to make left turns onto Delridge Way SW. These turn pockets will also be included when we install the final project street configuration.