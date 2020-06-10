PROTESTS: Delridge demonstration, with 2 more events ahead today

(WSB photos)

Protests for justice and equity, against racism and oppression, continue around our city, region, and nation. Parents organized this rally lining Delridge at noon outside Louisa Boren STEM K-8, first of three events today.

Coming up: 3 pm student-organized event outside Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), marching to White Center, where the Community March for Black Lives will begin with speakers at Greenbridge Plaza (8th SW south of Roxbury) at 4 pm, heading toward downtown White Center at 5 pm.