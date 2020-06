As announced by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society:

On June 4th, the Historical Society is hosting a virtual birthday party for kids and kids-at-heart celebrating early Seattlite Louisa Boren. Known as the Sweetbriar bride, Louisa would have been 193 years old this June. Join us to learn about Louisa’s life and we will show you how to make some fun projects with roses! Register at: loghousemuseum.org/events/june-4-louisa-boren-virtual-birthday-party