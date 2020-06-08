LOCAL PROTESTS: ‘Take a Knee’ tonight, White Center march Wednesday

(WSB photo from Saturday)

Two days after Saturday’s huge demonstration in the West Seattle Junction, protests against racism, for justice and equity, continue around the city, region, and nation. For everyone asking what else s ahead, we have word of two more this week.

TONIGHT: ‘Take a Knee for Justice’ is something you are invited to do at 8 pm outside yuur own home – or, outside Alki UCC, which just sent this announcement:

Alki United Church of Christ invites you to a vigil tonight, June 8, to “Take a Knee for Justice,” part of the worldwide peaceful demonstration of support for people of color who have sustained systemic injustice for far too long. At 7:50 pm, we gather at outside at 6115 SW Hinds in West Seattle; the church bells will be rung promptly at 8:00 and 8:08 pm. For those who choose not to kneel, bring a lawn chair to sit on, or stand by/sit in your vehicle. Please maintain social distancing and wear face masks. Questions/information: office@alkiucc.org

WEDNESDAY: The Community March for Black Lives is planned, starting at Greenbridge Plaza:

People of White Center, we stand together in solidarity to fight for justice for our black brothers and sisters. -We will gather at Greenbridge Plaza at 4 pm

-Hear from community members and leaders

-Begin Peaceful March towards 16th AVE at 5 pm . Please bring your face mask.

The plaza is on 8th SW just south of SW Roxbury.

Anything else coming up in West Seattle, White Center, South Park this week? Please let us know so we can add it to the list – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!