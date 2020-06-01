UPDATE: At mayor, chiefs’ briefing, citywide curfew announced again for tonight, 6 pm-5 am

1:50 PM: Will there be a curfew for a third night? That and other questions should be answered in the briefing that’s just begun, with Mayor Jenny Durkan, SPD Chief Carmen Best, and SFD Chief Harold Scoggins. SPD has published a timeline of Saturday’s events – see it here – including that 57 people were arrested, “most for burglary and assault.” We’ll add notes as the briefing goes.

1:58 PM: The mayor has recapped some of what that timeline lays out, after spending several minutes emphasizing the difference between the peaceful protests and their message, and what she described as a “rapid” deterioration in the situation just before 4 pm Saturday. And she announces there WILL be a curfew again TONIGHT, 6 pm-5 am, citywide. … The mayor also stresses that incidents of police using force over the weekend are under investigation.

2:07 PM: SPD Chief Best takes the microphone.

2:13 PM: SFD Chief Scoggins says his department reported to more than 50 calls over the weekend related to the downtown unrest.

2:18 PM: Asked about any proof of the officials’ ongoing allegations that some came from “outside the city” to cause trouble, Chief Best says they’re still working to verify the identities (etc.) of those arrested.

2:28 PM: Pressed about the curfew and why some people were downtown as late as 11 pm without getting arrested, Chief Best says there were up to 800 people and it was “in the best interest of public safety … not to have a confrontation” but that police did eventually move them out.

2:38 PM: The briefing’s over. If you’re closing early because of the curfew, as some did over the weekend, let us know – just got a text that Target JUST closed. We’ll add here, if we hear about more.