GROCERY SHOPPING: Newest West Seattle changes

15 weeks into King County’s outbreak of COVID-19, grocery shopping remains a different experience from what it was pre-pandemic. We’ve been updating hours and other changes at West Seattle’s standalone supermarkets for almost three months now. Here’s what’s new since our last update two weeks ago:

WHOLE FOODS HOURS: The West Seattle Whole Foods Market (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW; WSB sponsor) is now open until 9 pm.

PCC BAGS AND MASKS: Two changes about to take place at PCC (2749 California SW):

Starting Monday, June 15, PCC members and shoppers can use their own reusable shopping bags when they bag their own order. They will need to keep the bags in their cart when bagging their groceries. If they choose to have our staff assist in bagging, we will need to use our paper bags at 5 cents per bag. In addition, in accordance with Labor and Industries and the WA State Department of Safety and Health, PCC store staff will now wear paper masks.

We’ve updated our ongoing list. Any changes YOU have noticed?