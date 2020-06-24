CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 6/24 roundup

Two days until the mask mandate takes effect, and that’s where we start tonight’s roundup:

MASK ORDER: You can now see the full text of Secretary of Health John Wiesman‘s order here. As announced yesterday, it takes effect statewide on Friday – wear a face covering when you’re out in public.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*9,502 people have tested positive, 133 more than yesterday’s total

*583 people have died, 1 below yesterday’s total++

*1,555 people have been hospitalized, 5 more than yesterday’s total

*150,096 people have been tested, 2,198 more than yesterday’s total

++The county has ongoing “data corrections”

One week ago, the four totals were 8,893/575/1,531/130,354.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

GOT A COLLEGE STUDENT IN THE HOUSE? You might be interested in Gov. Inslee‘s announcement today “providing specific health guidance for four-year public and private institutions, as well as two-year community and technical colleges, apprenticeships, and private career schools.”

SPEAKING OF COLLEGE … the drive-up/walk-up graduation celebration for South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) is tomorrow!

UNPAID PROPERTY TAXES? If you couldn’t meet the extended June 1st deadline, the county is now offering a payment plan.

PEARL JAM’S #ALLINWA SONG: Tonight’s streamed benefit for the #AllInWA COVID-19 recovery fund included the superstar band with West Seattleites – here’s their song: