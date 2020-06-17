CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 6/17 roundup

No decision yet on moving to Phase 2. Here are the other virus-crisis headlines from today:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*8,893 people have tested positive, 38 more than yesterday’s total

*575 people have died, 1 fewer than yesterday’s total++

*1,531 people have been hospitalized, 1 fewer than yesterday’s total++

*130,354 people have been tested, 2,738 more than yesterday’s total

++The county cites “data corrections” for the death/hospitalization numbers dropping

One week ago, the four totals were 8,559/570/1,505/111,291.

‘ONE WAY OR ANOTHER, WE HAVE TO INCREASE MASK USAGE’: So said the governor during his briefing today, reiterating that it’s crucial to keeping the virus under control. “We have to step up our game … we’re not even at halftime yet.” Video of his briefing, covering a wide range of virus and non-virus topics, is here.

TEST-TOTALS ERROR: The state Health Department announced today that it’s been over-reporting negative test results.

DEATH-TOTALS CHANGE: Also from the DOH’s daily bulletin:

DOH announces changes in how it reports COVID-19 death data: Until now, when a death is reported as a COVID-19 death, it is because the person who passed away also tested positive for COVID-19. However, this method doesn’t reflect the number of deaths caused by COVID-19; it can include someone who may have died of other causes. DOH is changing its reporting to provide better data about deaths associated with COVID-19. Beginning today, June 17, DOH will remove deaths where COVID-19 did not contribute to death. For Phase 1, this will result in seven deaths being removed from the state’s death count, including two suicides, three homicides, and two overdose deaths. Over the next several weeks, DOH will expand their reporting to identify whether they can confirm or rule-out COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death, or if COVID-19 probably or may have contributed to death. A short Q&A about these changes is available on the DOH website.

Sound Transit is planning a July 1 resumption of fares on ST Express bus routes that have returned to front-door boarding with the installation of health barriers and other protections for operator safety. A new system-wide flat fare will align with other regional agencies, irrespective of trip distances.

That flat fare will be $3.25. ST’s announcement notes, “The Sound Transit Board approved the move to the adult flat fare in April 2018, with an implementation date of July 2020.”

THEY HELPED – CAN YOU HELP THEM? The food-truck and catering businesses based at Delridge’s KBM Seattle Commissary are grateful for community support of their free-meal program. Now they need your help – don’t let the Delridge road work keep you away from their takeout window!

