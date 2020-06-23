CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 6/23 roundup

Mask up! The governor has added that to his trademark “wash your hands” signoff at briefings, and now there’s extra oomph behind it – that’s where we start tonight’s roundup:

MANDATORY MASKS: As reported here moments after the annouuncement, a statewide mask mandate goes into effect Friday:

Beginning June 26, every Washingtonian in an indoor public space, or in an outside public space when unable to physically distance from others, will be legally required to wear a face covering.

Read the details here; if you want to read the fine print, we should get the actual health order tomorrow, when it’ll be signed.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s the daily summary from Public Health, with cumulative totals:

*9,369 people have tested positive, up 96 from yesterday

*584 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*1,550 people have been hospitalized, up 3 from yesterday

*147,898 people have been tested, up 3,267 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 8,855/576/1,532/127,616.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

‘STAY HEALTHY STREETS’: The city has spent almost $200,000 on them, according to a new budget document. Love ’em? Hate ’em? Ambivalent? Or? Your official chance to tell the city is finally here, via the long-promised survey.

MORE CITY GRANT RECIPIENTS: The city has announced 143 more recipients of $10,000 grants from its Small Business Stabilization Fund. We note a few West Seattle names on the list.

MORE OUTDOOR BUSINESS SPACE? The King County Council passed a bill today that could make room for it in unincorporated areas like White Center and Vashon.

