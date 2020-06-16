CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 6/16 roundup

Waiting for the Phase 2 decision is where we start tonight’s roundup:

NO DECISION YET: It’s only been a day since King County applied for state permission to move to Phase 2 of reopening, but the “modified Phase 1” decision only took a day and a half, so you can be forgiven some impatience.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s the daily summary from Public Health, with cumulative totals:

*8,855 people have tested positive, up 58 from yesterday

*576 people have died, up 2 from yesterday

*1,532 people have been hospitalized, up 11 from yesterday

*127,616 people have been tested, up 2,293 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 8,536/570/1,499/109,813.

ANOTHER LOCAL DEATH: One of those newly reported deaths is in the 98146 zip code – part of which is in West Seattle; 98146 has lost 7 people.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

STATE COVID-19 RESPONSE BRIEFING: Nothing from the governor today, as he was in Yakima, but the weekly media telebriefing featured Lacy Fehrenbach, who holds the newly position of state Deputy Secretary of Health for COVID-19 Response. You can listen to it here.

CANCELED: Two more major West Seattle summer events won’t happen this year because of the pandemic – the Morgan Junction Community Festival (which usually happens on a Saturday in June) and the Summer Concerts at Hiawatha series (usually 6 free performances on Thursday nights in July and August).

HAPPENING: Though COVID-19 is keeping them from having traditional ceremonies, local high schools celebrate graduations this week – Chief Sealth International HS and Seattle Lutheran HS on Wednesday, West Seattle HS on Thursday.

NEED FOOD? Big boxes of it – 20+ pounds per box – will be available free at Food Lifeline again tomorrow in nearby South Park; just drive up or walk up.

