CORONAVIRUS: Monday 6/15 roundup

Ready for Phase 2? King County leaders say we are, and that tops tonight’s virus-crisis local roundup:

SEEKING PHASE 2 PERMISSION: King County leaders announced this evening that they’ve asked the state for approval to move from “modified Phase 1” to Phase 2. That would mean more sit-down dining, among other things – see pages 20, 21, and 22 in the application for more details on what Phase 2 would mean. (It contains lots of information about the state of the outbreak, too, if you haven’t been sifting through the county dashboards in search of that already.) How soon could the state decide? Likely sometime this week.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary – the cumulative totals:

*8,797 people have tested positive, 46 more than yesterday

*574 people have died, unchanged for a second day

*1,521 people have been hospitalized, 1 more than yesterday

*125,323 people have been tested, 1,815 more than yesterday

One week ago, the cases/deaths totals were 8,507/567.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

MASKS MATTER: State health authorities held a “telebriefing” focusing on the importance of face coverings, especially for workers. You can hear what they had to say by going here.

PREMIUM PAY FOR FOOD DELIVERY: A bill co-sponsored by West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold passed the council unanimously today, mandating premium pay for food-delivery “gig workers,” while the pandemic continues.

