City returns transfer stations to regular hours

Announced today by Seattle Public Utilities – the reduced schedule at transfer stations is over:

Seattle Public Utilities’ North and South Transfer Stations are open (as of June 15, 2020) normal operating hours, seven days a week from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm. We want to thank our customers for understanding that while the stations are operating at their normal schedule, that visits to the stations should be for essential trips only (urgent and perishable waste) in an effort to reduce potential spread of COVID-19.