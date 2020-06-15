BUSINESS UPDATES: Cherry Consignment, VAIN, La Rustica

Three more business updates:

CHERRY CONSIGNMENT: Reopening tomorrow, hours noon-5 pm to start with, open Tuesday-Wedneday and Friday-Saturday-Sunday this week for starters, closed Thursday. (4142 California SW).

VAIN: The salon/boutique in The Junction reopened today. Check here for their policies in this phase of reopening. (4513 California SW)

LA RUSTICA: This update came in today:

La Rustica will be open for Dine-in service starting tomorrow with our patio at 50% capacity and dining room at 25%. We also have a private dining room for up to 5 which can be reserved for parties of 5. Hours will be Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday 4-9 – Friday & Sat 4-Close We will also still be offering minimal contact take out service with online ordering only at larusticawestseattle.com

(4100 Beach Drive SW)