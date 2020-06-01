BIZNOTES: Oh’s Sandwiches; Pegasus Book Exchange

Two business notes this morning – a restaurant reopening and a retail update:

OH’S SANDWICHES REOPENS: The proprietor of Oh’s Sandwiches (3217 California SW), Oanh Nguyen, emailed us over the weekend to say the shop is reopening today. Oh’s will be open 10 am-6 pm daily Mondays-Saturdays, closed Sundays. (We’ve updated our longrunning list of 160+ local food/beverage businesses – thanks to everyone who has let us know about updates!)

PEGASUS BOOK EXCHANGE: Here’s the latest from Eric at Pegasus (4553 California SW):