‘ALL WAYS WEST SEATTLE’: Local podcast spotlights students who organized huge Junction protest, and much more

Have you listened yet to “All Ways West Seattle”? It’s a semi-new podcast by longtime West Seattle resident Keith Bacon, and he’s just published a new episode that he tells WSB is:

… focused on the March for Black Lives and BLM protest in the Junction. Highlights are interviews with two of the youth speakers at the Junction event: 12-year-old Ericka, who read her poem “Monsters, Criminals, and Liars,” and 15-year-old Coco, who was also one of the event organizers. Plus an extended talk with regular contributor Kisha Vaughan, reflecting on the event (which she also spoke at) and the days surrounding it.

This is the seventh episode of “All Ways West Seattle” – the others have included a wide range of topics, from the West Seattle Bridge to how COVID-19 has changed lives and businesses in West Seattle. Keith (photo left) launched the podcast back in March, just before the pandemic changed everyone’s world. He describes himself as “a writer and producer who lives in (and loves) the Alaska Junction” and is producing new episodes every two weeks or so. The podcast was something he had been thinking about for a while before launching it, and with the challenges posed to our peninsula from both the pandemic and the bridge closure, he says, “I feel like the opportunity to do something good for my neighborhood has become more important and valuable.” So give it a listen and let Keith know what you think – you can offer feedback via social media.