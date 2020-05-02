WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 8 more views

Thanks to everyone for the continued contributions of West Seattle bird photos! That’s an Osprey above, Pacific-slope Flycatcher below, both photographed by Mark Wangerin:

In the big group below are Surf Scoters, photographed by James Tilley:

The next two photos are by Mark MacDonald – first, Sanderlings:

Next, a Horned Grebe:

You’ll of course recognize the Bald Eagle, photographed by Raul Baron:

Hans A. sent the photo of American Goldfinches (our state bird):

And adorable baby waterfowl by Jim Clark:

P.S. Seems birdwatching is booming these days.