WEDNESDAY: District 1 Community Network talks about the bridge and more

The West Seattle Bridge is on the District 1 Community Network‘s monthly agenda, tomorrow night at 7 pm, online – not an SDOT presentation, but rather a community discussion. D1CN is a coalition of community members from a variety of groups and organizations, but anyone from West Seattle or South Park is welcome. Here’s the agenda:

Introductions and Approval of Minutes 7:05 Announcements 7:15 WS Bridge (7:30 – 8:00) *WS Bridge Update – WSTC, Deb Barker & Larry Wymer *WS Bridge Alternative Routing – SPNA Aley Thompson *WS Bridge Discussion – Brainstorming West Seattle Bike Connections – Bob Winship (8:00 – 8:15) Racial & Social Justice Tool Kit – Randy Wiger (8:15 – 8:30) Call for New Proposals (8:30)

New projects or activities that we want to launch

You are welcome to join the meeting via Zoom or by phone (call 669-900-6833; meeting ID: 222 985 415; password: 625318).