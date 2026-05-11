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HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction Association’s 2026 flower baskets are going up!

May 11, 2026 9:51 am
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 |   West Seattle news

(Photos courtesy of West Seattle Junction Association)

They’re here! The West Seattle Junction Association‘s annual hanging flower baskets have arrived in the past hour and they’re going up.

This year you’ll see 96 baskets in the heart of The Junction, “adopted” by local people and businesses to help cover the costs (WSB “adopts” one every year too). They were again this year rown by Van Wingerden Greenhouses in Whatcom County. We’ll head down in a bit for a closer look at some of them; you can see them by visiting The Junction, perhaps for upcoming events like this Friday night’s Wine Walk!

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