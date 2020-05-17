VIDEO: Middle-school marching band’s virtual performance

One of the things we’ll be missing during this season of pre-empted parades: Marching bands. So this made us smile when it arrived in the WSB inbox today. The school isn’t in West Seattle, but the band director points out his local tie:

My name is John Aguilar, Director of Bands at Robert Eagle Staff Middle School in Seattle, WA and a PROUD alumnus of Chief Sealth International High School (class of 2012).

I just wanted to share with you a virtual performance that my students did recently of “Juice” by Lizzo. As you know, we have been out of school for two months now, and along with that comes numerous concerts/festivals/competitions/parades that the students will no longer get to experience this school year. It is with that in mind that my students decided to come together “virtually” during these uncertain times, as we try to send the message that music truly is one of the best medicines for the soul and that we can still make music together, although physically apart. I am writing to see if you can help us share our message in hopes of inspiring the community through our music. I hope you enjoy!