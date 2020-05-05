TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch, 7th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:58 AM: 43rd morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge. Here are the cameras for the restricted-access low bridge (where SPD enforcement continues) and the 5-way intersection west of it:

For general traffic, the main route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map). To get to I-5, exit onto Michigan at the bridge’s north end. Here are cameras for the bridge and Michigan east of it:

The South Park Bridge (map) can also take you across the river. Here’s the South Park camera:

Both bridges open for marine traffic; check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info.

TRANSIT

Metro – Reduced schedule; reduced capacity; check here for next departure

Water Taxi – Reduced schedule continues

STREET REMINDERS

West Seattle now has two sets of “Stay Healthy Streets,” closed to through traffic (but open to residents and delivery drivers) 24/7. See the maps here (Puget Ridge/Highland Park) and here (High Point), and heed the “STREET CLOSED” signs.

