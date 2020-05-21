UPDATE: Rescue response off 4500 block of Beach Drive = false alarm

(Added: Photo by Tiff Rivera)

8:40 PM: Big SFD response is headed for Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (map), where two people are reported to be in the water. Updates to come.

8:43 PM: SFD says the two people are “swimmers in distress.”

8:48 PM: Now they’re saying that it looks like the “swimmers” are actually “two divers on the surface” who do NOT appear to be in trouble. But a boat crew will continue that way to check with/on them.

(Added: Video by Nicole Neufeld)

9:06 PM: A rescue-boat crew has just made contact and confirmed the divers “are not in trouble at all.”