UPDATE: Rescue response off 4500 block of Beach Drive = false alarm

May 21, 2020 8:40 pm
(Added: Photo by Tiff Rivera)

8:40 PM: Big SFD response is headed for Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (map), where two people are reported to be in the water. Updates to come.

8:43 PM: SFD says the two people are “swimmers in distress.”

8:48 PM: Now they’re saying that it looks like the “swimmers” are actually “two divers on the surface” who do NOT appear to be in trouble. But a boat crew will continue that way to check with/on them.

(Added: Video by Nicole Neufeld)

9:06 PM: A rescue-boat crew has just made contact and confirmed the divers “are not in trouble at all.”

3 Replies to "UPDATE: Rescue response off 4500 block of Beach Drive = false alarm"

  • Lola May 21, 2020 (8:49 pm)
    Who would be swimming in this weather?  We have heard 3 set of fire trucks dispatched. 

  • Guy May 21, 2020 (9:12 pm)
    34th time this year that 20 units show up for nothing. Way to go 911 caller!

    • Char May 21, 2020 (9:34 pm)
      Maybe is a bit of an exaggeration…Iol. I live on Beach Dr. and I think I’ve only seen two of these types of calls within the last six months. It’s always good to think through when calling 911, but I can understand why someone could think they were in trouble. I personally prefer people looking out for one another, even if it’s a false alarm. Thank you to all the first responders who came out to check on their well-being! We appreciate you! 

