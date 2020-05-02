REOPENING: C & P Coffee’s comeback

(WSB file photo)

After temporarily closing for a month, C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) proprietors Cameron and Pete Moores have announced they’re reopening:

We are very excited to announce that we are opening our doors – well, windows – on Monday, May 4th. Our new hours of operation will be 8 am to 4pm.

We will be offering delicious espresso drinks and whole bean coffee from Lighthouse Roasters as well as to-go Beer and Wine selections (21 and older).

To reinforce social distancing, we are operating through the back window of the coffee shop, for take-away only. There is easy access in the alley between Juneau and Findlay streets.

While we were closed, we took some extra measures, and a lot of elbow grease, to improve our methods of operation to keep us all healthy and to ensure the safety of our friends and our employees.

We can’t wait to see all of our neighbors and friends over the coming weeks as we reconnect with our amazing community.