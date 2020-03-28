CLOSURE: C & P Coffee temporarily shutters, while opening ‘virtual tip jar’ for staff

(WSB file photo)

C & P Coffee Company (longtime WSB sponsor) has decided to close for now, almost two weeks after the governor’s order to close restaurants/beverage businesses aside from takeout/delivery. Co-proprietors Cameroon and Pete Moores sent us their announcement, which spotlights a way for the community to help their staff:

Dear Friends and Neighbors

It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to temporarily close the coffee house. We feel that it is the best way to support our community and keep our customers and employees safe.

We have established a Go-FundMe “Tip Jar” for our hard working baristas who are most affected by this.

Here is the link if you would like to contribute.

www.gofundme.com/f/c-amp-p-tip-jar

Please don’t hesitate to reach out through Facebook or e-mail: candpco@candpcoffee.com.

We will update the website with any additional news:

candpcoffee.com

We will miss you during our closure but know that we plan on opening up our doors as soon as possible. We will continue to be a community hub of arts, music and conversation. A place where neighbors can share a cup of coffee, support a cause, and a whole lot of joy and laughter.

Our doors may be closed for now but our hearts are open.

With so much love and gratitude,

Cam and Pete