NEED FOOD? 2 more chances to get it from Food Lifeline

May 18, 2020 5:18 pm
 |   Coronavirus | South Park | West Seattle news

From Food Lifeline in South Park:

Food Lifeline announced today that it will continue to distribute thousands of emergency food boxes to anyone needing help keeping food on the table during this crisis.

Food Lifeline – 815 South 96th Street (Two this week)

*Wednesday, May 20th, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
*Friday, May 22, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This schedule is also available on the homepage of foodlifeline.org

ANYONE can have access to this food. This is a confidential distribution, so there will be no paperwork or qualification. Food Lifeline is only asking for zip codes to track its efforts.

Here’s a map to FL’s South Park location.

