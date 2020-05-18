NEED FOOD? 2 more chances to get it from Food Lifeline

From Food Lifeline in South Park:

Food Lifeline announced today that it will continue to distribute thousands of emergency food boxes to anyone needing help keeping food on the table during this crisis.

Food Lifeline – 815 South 96th Street (Two this week)

*Wednesday, May 20th, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

*Friday, May 22, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This schedule is also available on the homepage of foodlifeline.org

ANYONE can have access to this food. This is a confidential distribution, so there will be no paperwork or qualification. Food Lifeline is only asking for zip codes to track its efforts.