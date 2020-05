Thanks to Stewart L. for the photo and tip. It was demolition time today for the houses at 1778 and 1780 Alki Avenue SW [map], 82 and 110 years old, respectively. They’re making way for a 3-story, 6-townhouse project with 9 offstreet-parking spaces. It’s been in the works since August 2018; the site changed hands this past February, for $2.3 million.