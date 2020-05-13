DEVELOPMENT: 1116 Alki Avenue SW project proposes 50 to 65 residential units

(Image courtesy Google Maps/Street View)

A new early-stage redevelopment proposal for Alki will replace the last pocket of beach bungalows at the tip of Duwamish Head with one building containing 50 to 65 units. The project address is 1116 Alki SW [map]; the site also includes five lots to the west, according to the site plan filed last week. Another document in the online file says the building would be six stories with one partly underground level of parking, which would include 77 to 103 spaces (as per the Alki Parking Overlay, which requires 1 1/2 spaces per unit). Property records show the three westernmost parcels were sold together in 2014 for $3.6 million; the three easternmost parcels were sold in 2017 transactions that totaled more than $4.5 million. Four of the six houses to be demolished are more than a century old. This is an early-stage proposal, so no public-comment opportunities/reviews are set yet.