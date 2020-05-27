VIDEO: Celebrating Chief Sealth International High School’s Class of 2020

(WSB photos/video)

Caps, gowns, signs, and more are now in the hands of Chief Sealth International High School seniors, after a drive-up event at the school today – a chance for staff and seniors to see each other, at a distance, for the first time since campuses closed 2 1/2 months ago:

Along with the caps and gowns, honor cords and other items were picked up, plus the Class of 2020 received cheers:

Among those there to cheer the seniors – Chief Sealth principal Aida Fraser-Hammer and Sammy the Seahawk:

And the “Lunch Ladies” were there too:

Among the surprises for seniors – special cookies:

The well-wishing extended even to four-legged volunteers:

The district is planning “virtual graduations,” and the dates/times are now online – Sealth will be at 8:30 pm June 17th.