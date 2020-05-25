CORONAVIRUS: Monday 5/25 roundup

Quiet holiday – but of course we still have a few notes for the nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*7,879 people have tested positive, up 60 from yesterday

*542 people have died, up 2 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 7,529 and 523.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

AWAITING UPDATES FROM OLYMPIA: Now 6 days are left until the stay-home order’s current expiration date, so we’ll be keeping close watch on any and all Olympia briefings this week. None have been announced yet.

GOT SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS-RELATED QUESTIONS? District superintendent Denise Juneau‘s next “town hall” meeting/Q&A opportunity is tomorrow, 4:30-5 pm – details here.

NEED FOOD? Next local distribution is in the parking lot at Holy Family Catholic Church (20th/Roxbury) on Saturday (May 30th), 10 am-2 pm, all welcome.

GUARANTEED SOCIAL DISTANCING: Thanks to SuzAnne for the photo, taken today in The Admiral District:

