CORONAVIRUS: Monday 5/18 roundup

We’re now less than two weeks from the current expiration date on the stay-home order. That’s where we start our nightly roundup of virus-crisis news:

WILL PHASE 2 START ON JUNE 1? The governor was asked about that twice during his media briefing today. As noted during our as-it-happened coverage, his answer was basically, too soon to say.

DON’T DELAY YOUR HEALTH/DENTAL CARE: That was the main message of today’s briefing. Gov. Inslee issued a proclamation that says in essence, providers can reopen when they feel they’re ready to follow the new protocol, including ample PPE for patients as well as staff.

ANOTHER BRIEFING TOMORROW: The governor will speak and have Q&A again at 11 am tomorrow, announced as an opportunity “to talk about the plan for additional county variances and announce emergency small-business grants.” Here’s the link for the planned livestream.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*7,529 people have tested positive, up 49 from yesterday

*523 people have died, up 1 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 7,115 and 505.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

FREE FOOD: Food Lifeline has two more distributions this week.

UNEMPLOYMENT IMPOSTERS: The state Employment Security Department issued an update on the problem today, and urged people to report any evidence of fraud – here’s where to go.

FAKE SIGN: A texter called this to our attention – an almost-real-looking fake sign at the Sanislo Elementary playground:

ENDING ON A NOTE OF GRATITUDE: A real, and very creative, sign in Arbor Heights – thanks to Andrea R. for the photo:

GOT INFO? PHOTOS? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!