BIZNOTE: Moon Room seeking new ownership

A “gem of an opportunity” awaits at California and Juneau. Hannah and Sean, proprietors of Moon Room (WSB sponsor), explain in this message to you:

Dearest West Seattle,

After enjoying 4+ years of being a part of this wonderful community, we are deciding to look for a new owner or owners for Moon Room, our “Sweet Little Gift Shop in the Universe.” We have made the intentional decision to move closer to our family and as a result will not be able to take this fantastic, well-loved business with us.

We are reaching out through the West Seattle Blog first before we list in the greater Seattle area because we would absolutely love to see Moon Room continue to grow and thrive with someone local who is familiar with the shop and is in alignment with the positive vibes that it resonates with the community. It is a great opportunity to own a healthy, successful, and growing local business. Specifically appealing to those who are passionate about crystals, rocks, jewelry, and eclectic, fun retail gift products.

If you or someone you know is interested in this gem of an opportunity, please direct all serious inquiries via email to moonroomwellness@gmail.com. We are looking for the right qualifications, intentions, and fit for this special business. We will be keeping all communications private beyond this announcement.

In the meantime, we will happily continue to run the store with all the same joy, integrity, and service we have for the last 4 years. It is truly a pleasure!

Thank you all so much for your continued support and kindness,

We appreciate you!

Hannah and Sean