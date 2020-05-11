CORONAVIRUS: Monday 5/11 roundup

Another stay-home week begins, and our nightly roundup hits the local COVID-19-related toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From today’s data-dashboard update:

*7,115 people have tested positive, up 69 from yesterday

*505 people have died, up 7 from yesterday

One week ago, those numbers were 6,582 and 463.

MOURNING A WEST SEATTLE VICTIM: We learned today that longtime music educator and former West Seattle Big Band leader Donn Weaver lost his fight against COVID-19.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

SFD, SPD UPDATES: Seattle’s public-safety agencies have been publishing weekly updates on how COVID-19 is affecting their staffs. One positive note in SFD’s report – no one currently in isolation or quarantine. SPD, though, has 17 employees with that status.

GOT YOUR MASK YET? The mayor and county executive held a media briefing today with Public Health Director Dr. Jeff Duchin, “strongly urging” everyone in King County to wear face coverings in public. Here’s Dr. Duchin’s directive. Note Part F:

Violation of this Directive does not create grounds for residents or law enforcement to stop, detain, issue a citation, arrest, intimidate, or harass individuals who do not comply with it. This Directive may and should be used to educate, encourage, and persuade individuals to wear face coverings.

But a business is totally within its rights, it was noted, to require customers to wear face coverings – that’s Part G.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN RESTAURANTS FIRST REOPEN? The governor’s office issued Phase 2 guidance today. The list of rules is here – it includes these:

1. Hand sanitizer should be available at entry for all staff and patrons (assuming supply

availability). 2. No bar seating is permitted during Phase 2. If an establishment has bar seating it must be closed

off to prohibit use. 3. If the establishment does not offer table service, they must have protocols in place to ensure

adequate social distancing at food and drink pick-up stations, and seating within their dining

area. 4. All parties and tables must be 5 guests or less. 5. Guest occupancy must be 50% of maximum building occupancy or lower as determined by the

fire code. Outdoor seating is permitted but must also be at 50% capacity. Outdoor seating does

not count toward the building occupancy limit. Outdoor seating must follow all other

requirements in this document. 6. Tables must be placed far enough apart when measured from occupied chair to occupied chair,

to ensure dine-in guests seated at a table are a minimum of 6 feet away from guests at adjacent

table, or there must be a physical barrier or wall separating booths or tables. 7. It is strongly suggested customers wear a cloth face covering anytime they are not seated at the

table (while being seated or leaving, or while going to the restroom). 8. Buffets and salad bars are not permitted at this time but may be addressed through subsequent

interpretive guidance. 9. If the establishment offers table service, create a daily log of all customers and maintain that

daily log for 30 days, including telephone/email contact information, and time in. This will

facilitate any contact tracing that might need to occur. 10. Single use menus are required for in-person dining. 11. Any condiments typically left on the table (ketchup, soy sauce, etc.) must be single-use or

sanitized after each use. 12. Restaurants must have implemented a plan to ensure proper physical distancing in

lobby/waiting areas/payment counters. 13. Minimize the number of staff serving any given table. It is strongly recommended that one staff

person take a table’s order, bring all of their beverages/food/utensils, take their payment, etc

No date yet for Phase 2 in our area, but some smaller counties are making the transition, so that’s why the guidance is out now.

SCHOOL PARADES: Two months ago today, Seattle Public Schools announced it would close its campuses – and within days, all schools were shutting down in-person learning. Some schools have been having “parades” so students and staff can see each other at a distance; today, Sanislo Elementary had one, and we also featured a video of the recent parade at Hope Lutheran.

