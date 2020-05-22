CORONAVIRUS: Friday 5/22 roundup

As we end the 12th week since King County’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was announced, here’s our nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*7,697 people have tested positive, up 52 from yesterday

*537 people have died, up 3 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 7,360 and 516.

4 MORE DEATHS AT THE MOUNT: One of the county’s dashboards includes data on long-term-care facilities, updated weekly. On that dashboard is a list of King County facilities with five or more deaths attributed to COVID-19. One West Seattle facility is on this list – Providence Mount St. Vincent, with 6. (Last direct update we received from The Mount was four weeks ago, when they announced 2 deaths.)

NEW WEST SEATTLE TESTING SITE: According to this King County Public Health testing-site list, the UW Mobile Clinic will do COVID-19 testing at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) on Fridays starting next week (May 29th). No other details; we’ll be following up next week.

NATIONAL GUARD STAYING OR GOING? A bit of a battle in “the other Washington” over whether the feds will keep funding the National Guard‘s pandemic deployment past late June. In our area, Guard members are helping out at food banks, like this group we photographed earlier this week at the White Center Food Bank:

Gov. Inslee sent a letter today imploring the Trump Administration to let the Guard members keep helping until late July.

GETTING READY TO GRADUATE: A special event today for the West Seattle High School Class of 2020.

