CAMP SECOND CHANCE: Testing, and other news from Community Advisory Committee meetng

(WSB file photo)

Everyone at Camp Second Chance – the city-sanctioned tiny-house encampment in southeast West Seattle – got tested for COVID-19 when a mobile testing team visited last week. That was part of the news at this mnnth’s meeting of the CSC Community Advisory Committee, held online this past Sunday afternoon.

Camp co-founder/site coordinator Eric Pattin said the testing van from Swedish visited on Friday, and they’re expecting results later this week. No one has been showing symptoms, he added.

In his general camp update, he said 49 people are at Camp Second Chance right now, 17 women and 32 men. 1 person moved out to permanent housing this past month.

Another milestone for the encampment was shared by reps from Fauntleroy UCC, the camp’s new sponsor: It’s taken over oversight of tiny-home building from Alki UCC, which had long been wrangling that. (CSC has a large area where volunteers have built tiny houses for other sites, too.) Otherwise, the church is still working on what kind of programming to provide, as well as still finalizing documents with LIHI, which manages CSC.

No major updates from CAC members; no one from the city participated, nor was there any community comment from non-committee members.

As for the camp’s needs, Pattin expressed gratitude for community donations and asked that no one bring clothing – they have far more than they need. Food is always welcome, though, especially cans (chili, ravioli, etc.).

The meeting only ran about 20 minutes; the CAC will continue meeting at 2 pm on first Sundays, so the next meeting will be June 7th.