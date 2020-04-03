WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Instantly iconic cake

In case you haven’t already seen this at Bakery Nouveau … the photo and report are from Vlad:

I just got back from a takeout at Bakery Nouveau, and they had this funny toilet paper roll themed cake in the display case. A bit of levity during the strange period we are living through. The store has a good system for physical distancing and the food is still as tasty as ever, even when taken home to consume.

BN is of course on our ongoing West Seattle (etc.) food/beverage takeout-and/or-delivery list.