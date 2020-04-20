WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: What car prowler(s) left behind

From M:

Just thought I’d let you know that my car was broken into last night in the Seaview neighborhood, on 48th Ave SW between Juneau and Findlay. It was parked in my driveway with a bright motion light. I don’t keep anything in there really, so the only thing stolen was a portable charger. Oddly, they left the change and dollar bills that were in the same compartment as the charger. The glove box and center compartment were emptied out and contents strewn on the floor and seat. They opened a letter from my bank, but left it.