WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglary; vehicle break-in

Two incidents to report in West Seattle Crime Watch this morning:

MYSTERY MADE BURGLARIZED: That’s a frame from this security video provided by Cory at Mystery Made, who reports: “Mystery Made was broken into in the early morning! Windows shattered and goods stolen! Please, anyone who knows our shop and the goods we sell, please be on the lookout! We are bummed! Any insight or leads pass along to info@mysterymade.com and we can pass along to WSeattlePD!”

VEHICLE BREAK-IN: Also early this morning, Erin reports, this happened near 50th and Dawson, southwest of The Junction: