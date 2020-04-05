WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglary; vehicle break-in

Two incidents to report in West Seattle Crime Watch this morning:
MYSTERY MADE BURGLARIZED: That’s a frame from this security video provided by Cory at Mystery Made, who reports: “Mystery Made was broken into in the early morning! Windows shattered and goods stolen! Please, anyone who knows our shop and the goods we sell, please be on the lookout! We are bummed! Any insight or leads pass along to info@mysterymade.com and we can pass along to WSeattlePD!”
VEHICLE BREAK-IN: Also early this morning, Erin reports, this happened near 50th and Dawson, southwest of The Junction:
At approximately 4:50 am this morning, April 5th, our RAM 1500 Dodge was burglarized and approximately $3500 of Tools, outdoor safety and recovery gear for overland travel, outside first aid gear, small ARB air compressor, Craftsman tools was stolen from the cab and back of our truck. 2 large Husky brand duffel bags and 2 Mountain smith brand bags full of all the gear. MSR water purification system, Craftsman tools. The list of our loss (both financially and sentimental) is very long and we’re devastated that someone would do this, especially as we’re all going thru such a difficult time. Police report filed #2020-904203
Our neighbor was headed to work and heard the noice and saw someone in our vehicle, our neighbor yelled and tried to scare the person away but unfortunately the person had already taken everything out of our truck so the person sped off quickly. Our neighbor reports that the car may have been early 00’s small SUV Honda CRV or similar, probably blue or black.
| 1 COMMENT