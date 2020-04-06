WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Low-bridge enforcement begins

Earlier today, we showed you the new signage and bus-lane markings being installed to underscore that the low bridge is NOT for general motorized-vehicle traffic. Now, multiple texters (and Dean, who posted photos in comments) report that police have been out pulling over violators. One texter repoorted at 3 pm, “There are about six motorcycle cops down here, handing out tickets left and right.”

We don’t know whether they issued citations or warnings, but do you really want to risk it?