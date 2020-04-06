West Seattle, Washington

06 Monday

58℉

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Low-bridge enforcement begins

April 6, 2020 4:29 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

Earlier today, we showed you the new signage and bus-lane markings being installed to underscore that the low bridge is NOT for general motorized-vehicle traffic. Now, multiple texters (and Dean, who posted photos in comments) report that police have been out pulling over violators. One texter repoorted at 3 pm, “There are about six motorcycle cops down here, handing out tickets left and right.”

We don’t know whether they issued citations or warnings, but do you really want to risk it?

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Low-bridge enforcement begins"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.