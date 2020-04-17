Virtual Story Times, and more Seattle Public Library online events

Before the pandemic, Seattle Public Library events were a staple of our Event Calendar (which hasn’t yet fully morphed to reflect the new online reality). Though the closure of libraries canceled all in-person events, SPL has ramped up a schedule of online events, including its popular Story Times. So we’re mentioning that in case you haven’t already heard. SPL has other events, too, including a financial-literacy presentation at 11 am tomorrow. Its event calendar include online toddler and preschooler story times on Monday, and continues with other daily events, including arts for elders. You can browse the SPL calendar by going here.