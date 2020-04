With a U.S. Coast Guard base close by, toward the south end of the downtown waterfront, USCG vessels are often seen off West Seattle, but we don’t always get photos – so thanks for these! Above, Marc Milrod photographed the 378-foot high-endurance cutter USCGC Mellon this morning; below, James Tilley‘s view last week of the U.S.’s only heavy icebreaker, USCGC Polar Star:

Both vessels are homeported here.