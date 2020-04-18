West Seattle, Washington

SEEN AT ALKI: SPD Mounted Patrol helping ‘Keep It Moving’

April 18, 2020 3:30 pm
Thanks to Alki photographer David Hutchinson for the sighting. While Alki and other major city parks are NOT closed this weekend, the city’s new exhortation is to “Keep It Moving,” with accompanying signage (as shown here Thursday). That’s not so much of a challenge on a cooler, gray day like today, but if anyone needs prodding, officers from the SPD Mounted Patrol is on hand. The horses are actually based in West Seattle, on the east edge of Westcrest Park in Highland Park.

  • LL April 18, 2020 (3:58 pm)
    Funny that the person in the background is openly violating the ‘no dogs on the beach’ rule…wonder if they gave him a ticket??

