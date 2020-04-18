SEEN AT ALKI: SPD Mounted Patrol helping ‘Keep It Moving’

Thanks to Alki photographer David Hutchinson for the sighting. While Alki and other major city parks are NOT closed this weekend, the city’s new exhortation is to “Keep It Moving,” with accompanying signage (as shown here Thursday). That’s not so much of a challenge on a cooler, gray day like today, but if anyone needs prodding, officers from the SPD Mounted Patrol is on hand. The horses are actually based in West Seattle, on the east edge of Westcrest Park in Highland Park.