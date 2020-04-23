HELPING: Mask-making to raise money for local nonprofits

Got your own mask yet? Making them is suddenly a booming business. Some are making and selling them to raise money for nonprofits – like the family members our area’s State Sen. Joe Nguyen emailed to tell us about:

My awesome mother, who is a retired seamstress, has been making masks for the community and using it to raise donations for nonprofits that serve West Seattle and beyond.

In the past 2 weeks we’ve been able to raise over $4,500 and made nearly 1k masks.

Funds have gone to:

– White Center Food bank

– West Seattle Food bank

– El Centro De La Raza COVID relief fund

– Southeast Asian Coalition

The fine folks at Bakery Nouveau ordered masks and not only did they make a generation donation of funds they included baked goods to help keep the operations going!

Here’s the form, should folks want to get a mask and donate to a good cause.