West Seattle, Washington

24 Friday

54℉

HELPING: Mask-making to raise money for local nonprofits

April 23, 2020 6:25 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | How to help | West Seattle news

Got your own mask yet? Making them is suddenly a booming business. Some are making and selling them to raise money for nonprofits – like the family members our area’s State Sen. Joe Nguyen emailed to tell us about:

My awesome mother, who is a retired seamstress, has been making masks for the community and using it to raise donations for nonprofits that serve West Seattle and beyond.

In the past 2 weeks we’ve been able to raise over $4,500 and made nearly 1k masks.

Funds have gone to:
– White Center Food bank
– West Seattle Food bank
– El Centro De La Raza COVID relief fund
– Southeast Asian Coalition

The fine folks at Bakery Nouveau ordered masks and not only did they make a generation donation of funds they included baked goods to help keep the operations going!

Here’s the form, should folks want to get a mask and donate to a good cause.

In the photos sent by Sen. Nguyen are his mom Neo Nguyen as well as Lauryn Nguyen, a junior at West Seattle High School, and Alex Nguyen, a WSHS graduate; he says, “their mother Anna Nguyen has been organizing all of this as well.”

Share This

5 Replies to "HELPING: Mask-making to raise money for local nonprofits"

  • ms April 23, 2020 (6:46 pm)
    Reply

    Your family ROCKS!!!!

  • pat April 23, 2020 (6:57 pm)
    Reply

    Maybe I missed it but is there info or a link to order masks? Thanks.

    • WSB April 23, 2020 (6:59 pm)
      Reply

      The link’s right above; click on “here’s the form” …

  • Allycat April 23, 2020 (7:15 pm)
    Reply

    Doesn’t say how much the masks cost on the form.  Anyone know?

  • sc April 23, 2020 (7:17 pm)
    Reply

    “Many drops make an ocean!”

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.