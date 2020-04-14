GRATITUDE: Easter generosity = successful donation drive outside Alki UCC

(Alki UCC photos. Above, Cinda Stenger, Outreach/Social Justice Team)

On Easter, we mentioned Alki UCC‘s all-day donation drive out front. Today we got a note to share w9th you, expressing gratitude for everyone who helped:

Alki United Church of Christ (Alki UCC) thanks everyone who came by our building Easter Sunday to donate food and clothing for our vulnerable neighbors in need, those who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID 19.

Your food contributions will be distributed via the White Center Food Bank; clothing donations will go to either the West Seattle Clothesline or the King County Drug Court to help men receiving treatment for minor drug offenses transition back into our community.

Your spirit and generosity will warm many, many hearts. Thank you.

Note: We hope to continue our socially-distanced food donations drive every other Sunday beginning April 26. Check alkiucc.org for details.