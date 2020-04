9:38 PM: A flipped-car crash is reported near Sylvan Way/Sylvan Heights Drive. Everyone’s reported to have gotten out of the car OK.

9:48 PM: SFD reports that no one was seriously hurt. By the way, if you noticed the Guardian One helicopter in the area for a bit, they just happened to be nearby and offered to help check whether anyone was trapped in the vehicle, but ground crews quickly determined everyone was out.