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YOU CAN HELP: Camp Long welcoming volunteers Saturday – with a sweet incentive

April 24, 2026 9:19 pm
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 |   How to help | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

Saturday’s lineup of events will be monumental (as you can see by checking our Event Calendar). Here’s an invitation to one event we just got word of, from Camp Long supervisor Matt Kostle, who shares news of volunteer assistance earlier this week, too:

Big THANKS to A Cleaner Alki and several Girl Scout Troops for coming out to do some cleanup at the park for Earth Week! Photos (show) all the hard work they did! And now it’s your chance to help out at our Camp Long Cleanup Saturday (April 25th) from 1-3 pm! Plus join the Advisory Council afterward to roast some marshmallows!

See flyer for more details. Register here!

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