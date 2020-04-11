CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 4/11 roundup

We have begun the seventh week since King County’s first COVID-19 case. Here’s our nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the daily Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

4,262 confirmed positive cases (up 145 from yesterday) 284 confirmed deaths (up 7 from yesterday)

One week ago, those numbers were 2,898 and 200.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: 10,224 cases and 491 deaths, up from 7,591 and 310 a week ago; other state stats are here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

PARK-CLOSURE WEEKEND: Here’s what we and readers saw today at the three West Seattle parks included in the mayor’s order closing 15 major city parks until early Monday. This evening, we noted the SPD mobile precinct at Alki:

Of course, the MP was sometimes there on clear-weather spring evenings pre-pandemic, too.

WHEN WILL RESTRICTIONS END? SKCPH’s daily update includes this explanation of what authorities are watching for:

When it appears safe, Public Health will be looking at the following indicators to help inform the timing and approach for the gradual relaxing of one or more social distancing measures: *A steady decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for at least two weeks; *Healthcare system readiness, including sufficient staffing, supplies, and bed space, to be able to accommodate the increase in cases we expect to see when we loosen social distancing measures; *Widespread availability of rapid testing and reporting of results, beyond what is currently available, so people who are infected can take quick action to slow the spread of COVID-19; *Capacity to conduct widespread case and contact investigations to quickly identify people who are infected and their close contacts and help them isolate and quarantine; *Availability of proven COVID-19 treatments, which are currently under evaluation. At the same time, we are sensitive to the unintended economic and social impacts from a prolonged Stay Home order. We must advocate for and provide support to those who are experiencing hardships as a result of this necessary disease-control strategy.

More on the topic here.

AT THE STORES: Our fourth weekly grocery-shopping update is here, with commenters sharing their observations too. (Note that the Easter holiday is affecting some stores’ hours tomorrow.)

SPEAKING OF EASTER … here’s our list of 24 local churches with online services.

THANK YOU, POSTAL WORKERS: Seen at a local USPS Post Office and tweeted by Bill Schrier with words of gratitude:

(Three weeks ago, we published a letter carrier’s plea for people to keep their distance.)

