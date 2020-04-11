West Seattle, Washington

11 Saturday

55℉

FOLLOWUP: First day of mayor’s order closing major parks

April 11, 2020 12:46 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

We’re out checking on the parks that the mayor ordered closed through early Monday. Updates as we go:

First stop, West Seattle Stadium – the driveway is blocked off right at the 35th entrance. Next, heading toward Alki; this portable sign is by Don Armeni’s north/west entrance:

It’s a closure reminder; we saw it being set up (but not activated) Friday evening. Westward…

1:10 PM: Just drove the entire stretch of Alki, including south of Alki Point. People are out walking, running, and biking, but only a handful are off the trail and actually on the sand or promenade. Did not see any marked SPD or Parks vehicles, nor additional sugnage.

1:22 PM: Moments after that update, we saw the SPD Mobile Precinct headed toward southbound Beach Drive. We’re heading toward Lincoln Park next.

1:58 PM: Most of Lincoln Park, of course, is not visible from the road, so all we can report is what we could see by driving past – one person in view on a trail by the north lot, two people walking in across the south lot. As evening approaches, we will take another look at Alki.

Share This

3 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: First day of mayor's order closing major parks"

  • Alki resident April 11, 2020 (1:06 pm)
    Reply

    The biggest gathering of people at Alki I saw was the coffee line at Top Pot doughnuts. 

  • Sue April 11, 2020 (1:13 pm)
    Reply

    I’m at Alki, sitting in my car and enjoying the views and the breeze. There are probably at least a dozen people who are in the areas that are supposed to be closed. (I’m not counting the sidewalk where people are ok walking, I mean down near the water.)

  • WS Resident April 11, 2020 (1:30 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you, Mayor Durkan. To those who are going to complain about parks being closed, please remember this: The important part of social distancing is not the six feet; it’s staying home. The day when we can all go to the park will come sooner if we stay away now. Whatever benefit one might get from trying to get around the stay-home order is outweighed by the growing infection and death rate that could result from it. Please, just stay home. It’s the best thing any of us can do right now.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.