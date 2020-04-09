West Seattle, Washington

PARKS: Mayor closing major parks this weekend, including Alki Beach, Lincoln Park, West Seattle Stadium

April 9, 2020 3:34 pm
Just in from the mayor’s office:

Because of continued gatherings in major parks and crowded public places, the City of Seattle announced today the full closure of major regional parks this weekend where social distancing guidelines have not been followed by patrons. Seattle is joining major cities like Austin and Los Angeles across the country in closing major parks for the weekend. The change is effective Friday, April 10th at 11pm and will parks reopen on Monday, April 12 at 4:30 am. Data shows that social distancing measures are effectively reducing the transmission rate, but any easing of those measures could lead to a resurgence in transmission. Moreover, all city departments are having to adjust to the impacts that COVID-19 has had on employees, their families and the city workforce.

“These are the beautiful weather days we crave all winter, but we are living in unprecedented times and the Governor’s order isn’t stay out – it’s stay home. Seattle’s frontline medical workers, vulnerable residents, and displaced workers need you to stay home. While Seattle is expecting near perfect weather, friends and families should not have family or friend outings, picnics or gatherings in parks. Stay home unless you need to go to an essential job or business. If you need to take a walk in your neighborhood, be smart and don’t help create a crowded place. Too many friends, residents and families are continuing to gathering for picnics, BBQs, basketball games, and group walks. Because we still are in danger of a spike in infections, hospitalizations and deaths we have to keep doing out part. Easing up on social distancing too early will put more people at risk, could overwhelm our health care system, and could delay the reopening of businesses. Stay home, and if you must leave your home, be smart, follow social distancing guidelines by stay at lease six feet from everyone and wear a mask” said Mayor Jenny Durkan. “Our collective effort has made an impact flattening the curve, but we must continue or face even greater and longer term consequences.”

Closing these parks temporarily will help ensure more people are keeping the distancing they need to from other people. While our neighborhood parks will remain open, the city will consider closing them or making temporary closures longer term if visitors can’t follow safety guidelines. While the City of Seattle has closed parking lots at the largest regional parks, significant gatherings and disregard for social distancing have continued.

Seattle Parks and Recreation’s eight destination parks Green Lake, Lincoln, Golden Gardens, Seward Park, Magnuson Park, Gas Works, Alki Beach, and Discovery, as well as Cal Anderson, Carkeek, Woodland Park, Volunteer Park, Kubota Garden, West Seattle Stadium, and the Washington Park Arboretum will close on Friday, April 10th at 11pm and will reopen Monday, April 12 at 4:30 am.. Stan Sayres, Magnuson, Don Armeni, and Atlantic St boat launches are also closed. Trails at Lake Washington Boulevard will remain open, but group gatherings will be prohibited. Rattlesnake Lake Recreation Area and Rattlesnake Ledge Trail will remain closed. Next week, the City will is evaluating and implementing a park by park plan to ensure residents can safely utilize larger regional parks when they reopen.

“The Police Department is asking community members to continue to follow the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. Seattle has worked so hard to flatten the COVID curve in our region, now is not the time for our community to become complacent,” said Chief Carmen Best. “The Police Department supports the Mayor’s decision to close the parks, and we will work with the Parks Department to carry out this order. However, the Seattle Police Department cannot police us out this pandemic. Please stay at home for the health and safety of your family, friends, and loved ones.”

“As the weather has warmed up over the past few days, we’ve seen more and more people heading out to our regional parks, this has created a significant threat to the health and safety of our community. We are closing these parks to more firmly support the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, and to keep our most vulnerable neighbors safe,” said Jesus Aguirre, Seattle Parks and Recreation Superintendent.

Previous orders closed parking lots at those same West Seattle parks.

  • Peeb April 9, 2020 (3:40 pm)
    West Seattle Stadium was actually closed yesterday…not sure if it ever re-opened.

    • WSB April 9, 2020 (3:49 pm)
      Multiple commenters on the parking-lot closure thread reported it was accessible earlier today.

  • ktrapp April 9, 2020 (3:43 pm)
    Example #223,457,937 on why we can’t have nice things.

  • Greystreet April 9, 2020 (3:44 pm)
    Finally! But now it will be the barrage of the “Me” culture, “How dare they prevent me from going outside”, “How dare they not allow me to use public spaces” and for these folks, I simply shake my head. I think it was 3 weeks ago now when my partner and I turned around on a walk because Alki looked like a regular summer day. It is baffling to me why folks can’t seem to abide, if they don’t live in your household, don’t congregate with them at all. Godspeed everyone, we are all equally as “over it” at this point, but we are doing so well, keep it up! 

  • John Q Lincoln April 9, 2020 (3:48 pm)
    Why this weekend?  Why not last weekend or two weeks ago  I thought Seattle was doing great in regard to flattening the curve.  Plenty of room to exercise while maintaining social distancing standards in city parks.

  • Fauntleroy Resident April 9, 2020 (3:48 pm)
    I wish they would just patrol the parks for unacceptable activities vs. close them entirely.  

  • David April 9, 2020 (3:50 pm)
    This is a mess.

  • Mr E April 9, 2020 (3:52 pm)
    This closure is long overdue and I applaud the Mayor for her decision. Seattleites are not heeding the Governor’s order to stay at home. People are operating under a just-world hypothesis that bad things happen to bad people, but we have definitive proof that this novel coronavirus can infect anyone. The longer people choose to ignore the stay-at-home policy, the longer we all have to wait for the Governor to lift the order. These are substantial risks people are taking by simply refusing to stay at home. I never knew so many people in Seattle can afford the medical costs when they have to go to an emergency room.

