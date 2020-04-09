CANCELED: 16th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

Dating back to 2005, the second Saturday in May has always been West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, which in recent years has involved hundreds of sales and thousands of shoppers. It’s the only event that WSB coordinates and presents every year; we took it over in 2008. This year, WSCGSD was scheduled for May 9th, one month from today, and if not for a certain virus, we would have been registering sales by now. But even if the stay-home order does get lifted in early May as currently scheduled, we can’t imagine it being a good idea to invite people from all over the region to come visit so soon, as we do every year (some shoppers come all the way from Eastern Washington). Not to mention, our area has a bit of a transportation challenge right now. So, we’re canceling this year’s WSCGSD, and holding out healthy thoughts for next year.

P.S. If/when you have your own yard sale later this year – you are welcome to list it free in the Freebies/Deals/Sales section of the WSB Community Forums. (If you don’t have a login, get one via this link.)